Alphabet Shares Jump After International Expansion of Google AI Chatbot Bard

Its shares closed at $124.83 — a 4.4% increase

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Shares of Google parent Alphabet spiked on news of new features for its AI chatbot Bard. Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. were up 4.4% at market close on Thursday following the release of new features for its artificial intelligence chatbot Bard.

Share prices held at $124.83, with a market cap of $1.58 trillion up from $1.52 trillion at market close a day before. Shares traded at their highest point since mid-June after the rollout. 

Bard’s expanded availability into Brazil and more parts of Europe likely contributed to the surge, staving off fears about international regulatory hurdles that previously held up the chatbot’s launch in the European Union. 

Other new features include the option to have Bard read responses out loud, an option that the company said in a blog post would be “especially helpful if you want to hear the correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script,” The Messenger reported.

