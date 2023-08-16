Winn-Dixie, Harveys Being Bought by German Supermarket Chain ALDI - The Messenger
Business.
Winn-Dixie, Harveys Being Bought by German Supermarket Chain ALDI

ALDI says the merger, expected to close in the first half of 2024, will expand its reach in the Southeast

Published |Updated
Patrick Cooley
The discount grocery store chain ALDI is looking to add some 400 stores with purchase of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket.

In a statement posted online Wednesday, an ALDI representative said the merger will help the nationwide chain serve more customers in the Southeast, where it already has hundreds of stores.

"The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills," ALDI Chief Executive Officer Jason Hart said in the statement. He added that the transaction "supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end."

Consumer groups largely oppose mergers of this kind on the grounds that consolidating grocery stores stifles competition and gives larger grocers carte blanche to raise prices. Consumer advocates and labor unions have voiced opposition to a proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons, which is expected to be finalized next year.

A supermarket aisle
The proposed merger would come as grocery chains battle for market share in a hyper-competitive industry with thin margins.Jacobs Stock Photography/Getty Images

A study of mergers valued at $280 million or more — published by the National Bureau of Economic Research in June — found that some combinations reduced costs and led to price decreases of as much as 2.3%. But other tie ups allowed the companies to exert greater influence on the market and boosted grocery prices by up to 5.3%.

Essen, Germany-based ALDI — which operates but does not own Trader Joes — has 2,304 locations across 38 states and the District of Columbia.

An acquisition of Winn-Dixie and Harveys would add 400 stores across Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana to its lineup, the statement said.

If approved, the merger would give ALDI a much bigger footprint in the Southeast, where it already has a strong presence — the chain has 210 stores in Florida alone, according to its website.

Regulators still need to approve the deal. ALDI expects to finish the merger in the first half of 2024.

The grocery industry is already a hyper-competitive industry with thin profit margins. And costs are on the rise for the nations’ grocers as commodities like beef continue to grow more expensive.

