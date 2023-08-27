Alcohol Without the Hangover? One UK Company Thinks It Has the Answer

Can you really make alcohol safer and less of a pain the morning after a night of heavy drinking?

UK-based Gaba Labs is one of the companies that thinks it can.

“We’ve used alcohol for millenia,” said Gaba Labs Managing Director David Orren. “Why? Because it's a social lubricant.”

The company has claimed some success with a synthetic version of alcohol it calls Alcarelle. It retains the properties that make alcohol that social lubricant, but doesn’t harm the body in the same way or produce a hangover.

“We're very, very supportive of the role alcohol plays in bringing people together,” Orren told The Messenger. “But we want to do it in a way that is in line with how the body was designed to work.”

Lending Gaba Labs scientific credibility is David Nutt, a respected neuropsychopharmacologist who studies the effects of drugs. He serves as the company’s chief scientific officer. Nutt was chair of the UK’s Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs until he was fired in 2009 after he wrote a pamphlet suggesting marijuana should be reclassified into a category with more harmful drugs such amphetamines.

Alcarelle is part of a broader movement by the pharmaceutical industry to develop drugs that reduce the urge to drink heavily.

Amygdala Neurosciences in San Francisco, for example, is working on a drug that stifles the urge to binge drink by suppressing dopamine, which is produced when people visit places they associate with drinking — such as bars and nightclubs.

“People who can’t control drinking don’t always want to stop drinking completely,” Dr. Mack Mitchell, senior medical advisor for Amygdala, told The Wall Street Journal. “They just want to be able to drink normally.”

A representative of Amygdala did not respond to a request for comment.

While these products show promise, experts note they are still largely untested and say the best way to reduce harm from alcohol consumption is to consume less alcohol.

Orren said he and Nutt have tested their product and believe it works but are awaiting regulatory approval.

The company is also on the lookout for investors, he said.

How It Works

The impact of alcohol on the human body is complex and multi-faceted, but one effect is the stimulation of your GABA receptors, which produce a calming effect, according to doctors who study alcohol use disorder.

As a result, alcohol can reduce anxiety in social situations, which is likely why drinking is such a popular social activity, Orren said.

The lab says that it’s synthetic version of alcohol continues to stimulate those receptors but doesn’t produce some of the harmful effects, such as liver damage.

Orren noted that technologies have advanced — humans used to burn wood for heat, but now use more complex machinery to keep their homes warm — “but alcohol is still alcohol.”

“No matter what the industry does, we’re so far away from the science necessary to evolve it,” he said.

Gaba hopes to have regulatory approval by 2026. And then Orren expects its product to take some time to catch on.

“The regulatory process is rigorous, then it will take years to establish ourselves in the market,” Orren said. But “there is a process, there is a timeline.”

Still Hypothetical

In theory, ingesting a substance that initiates the Gaba receptors without producing more acetaldehyde — the compound that makes alcohol consumption unhealthy — would be safer than ingesting alcohol, experts say.

“When alcohol ends up in the liver, it converts to acetaldehyde,” said Stephen Holt, director of the Addiction Recovery Clinic at the Yale School of Medicine. “But the accumulation of [acetaldehyde] causes all kinds of problems. If people came up with plant-based or synthetic alcohol that is not metabolizing that acetaldehyde, that would be revolutionary. It would no longer cause the direct physical harms that we know of.”

However, the benefits of Alcarelle — and medications intended to encourage less binge drinking — are still hypothetical.

Meanwhile, any amount of alcohol can be harmful, experts say.

“Acute alcohol produces very dynamic changes in gene expression in the brain,” setting the path to addiction, said Subhash Pandey, a neuroscientist at the University of Illinois at Chicago who studies alcohol addiction.

While heavy drinking is more harmful, “even a low dose has the ability to change the neurobiology of the brain,” he said.

Alcohol and drug substitutes have a mixed track record, Holt noted.

“I think of another substance that came out a few decades ago that also binds to GABA receptors, that was rohypnol,” he said. Rohypnol tablets are more commonly known as roofies, also known as the “date rape drug.”

And if the synthetic version still has alcohol’s intoxicating effects, it would fail to solve some of the most serious problems associated with alcohol, including drunk driving and the increased risk of sexual assault, Holt said.

Experts also note that science has yet to nail down the precise cause of a hangover, making it an especially difficult condition to treat.

Therapy Plus Medication

Doctors note that plenty of medications already exist to treat alcohol use disorder but are either not well-marketed or not well known.

Those doctors attribute the under-utilization of these medications to a number of problems, including the stigma around addiction treatment, a lack of training on alcohol-use disorder in medical schools and a little marketing by companies that manufacture those drugs.

Therapy is also a worthwhile option for some who drink excessively, but for the most serious cases of alcohol use disorder, therapy must be combined with medication, experts say.

“It’s fascinating stuff,” Antoine Douaihy, a doctor who specializes in addiction medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, said of synthetic alcohol and medications intended to reduce the urge to drink

But he added, “we have treatments that can work, that we can utilize. We should educate doctors and we should inform patients about these treatments.”

And of course, there’s a surefire way to reduce the harm to your body and avoid a hangover: You can drink in moderation. Or not at all.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism recommends no more than 14 standard drinks (a glass of wine or a cocktail) in a week for men, and seven for women.

“Anything outside of that range becomes unhealthy,” Douaihy said. “But it’s always unhealthy for people who have liver damage or people who have major medical issues,” including a family history of alcoholism.