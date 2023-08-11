Airlines Add Extra Flights to Evacuate Travelers From Maui

Delta Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines said they’re adding extra flights from Hawaii to help travelers depart Maui after a devastating wildfire claimed the lives of at least 55, according to CNBC.

More than 11,000 people have been transported off the island since the fires began, Ed Sniffen, the state's transportation director said during a news conference on Wednesday, NBC News reported.

Lahaina, once the Hawaiian Kingdom capital, suffered significant damage, with much of it engulfed by flames intensified by winds from Hurricane Dora.

Hawaiian Airlines said it had introduced six extra flights to Maui on Thursday, with plans to deploy a larger aircraft between Honolulu and Maui to accommodate passengers, along with transporting essential supplies like water and food. The airline advised individuals to avoid visiting Kahului Airport in Maui due to overcrowding concerns, per Maui Now. It lowered its cabin fare prices to $19.

The airline said it was operating on a full schedule, adding that it had available seats on flights out of Maui, but was concentrating its resources on “transporting essential personnel and first responders," a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson told CNBC. The airline cautioned about the potential disruption of other routes “as we work to support essential travel needs for Maui.”

In an emailed response to The Messenger, an American Airlines spokesperson said that the airline is supporting evacuation efforts by adding additional flights out of Maui, upgrading its aircrafts to provide more seats and waiving bag fees for the first two checked backs.

Airlines stepped up after devastating wildfires claimed the lives of at least 55 on the island of Maui Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The spokesperson added that the airline is waiving its change fees and providing full refunds for individuals with flights to and from Maui.

Southwest said it was increasing its flights to Hawaii from the U.S. mainland and within the islands. The airline also said it was canceling all flights arriving to Maui, in order to use the empty planes to transport passengers back. The airline is offering interisland airfares for as low as $19 per trip, in an effort to aid with the transportation of people and pets.

Meanwhile, United Airlines announced the cancellation of incoming flights to Kahului Airport on Thursday, opting instead to operate empty flights for the purpose of evacuating passengers from Maui.

Alaska Airlines introduced a "rescue flight" for Thursday, upping their total departures from Maui to nine. It said it was considering the possibility of further rescue flights, which included water, and non-perishable goods such as pillows, blankets, diapers and other items, according to the company’s statement.

A Delta spokesperson said the airline has been able to safely continue operations out of Maui to help get folks out of the impacted region, as well as "operating extra flights out of Maui to Honolulu and onwards to Seattle and Los Angeles." The airline has additionally instituted fare caps and a customer waiver to “provide maximum flexibility to make any necessary changes to their travels without charge.”

“Alongside operational efforts, Delta is sending supplies to aid our employees and customers on the ground while evaluating how we can best further these efforts,” Delta’s spokesperson said. “Our Operations and Customer Center continue to closely monitor the situation and remain in touch with our employees in Maui as the safety of both our people and customers is our top priority.”