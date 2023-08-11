Airlines Add Extra Flights to Evacuate Travelers From Maui - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Airlines Add Extra Flights to Evacuate Travelers From Maui

On top of new flights, change fees were waived by the airlines following the wildfires crisis

Published |Updated
Francisco Velasquez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Delta Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines said they’re adding extra flights from Hawaii to help travelers depart Maui after a devastating wildfire claimed the lives of at least 55, according to CNBC.

More than 11,000 people have been transported off the island since the fires began, Ed Sniffen, the state's transportation director said during a news conference on Wednesday, NBC News reported.

Lahaina, once the Hawaiian Kingdom capital, suffered significant damage, with much of it engulfed by flames intensified by winds from Hurricane Dora.

Hawaiian Airlines said it had introduced six extra flights to Maui on Thursday, with plans to deploy a larger aircraft between Honolulu and Maui to accommodate passengers, along with transporting essential supplies like water and food. The airline advised individuals to avoid visiting Kahului Airport in Maui due to overcrowding concerns, per Maui Now. It lowered its cabin fare prices to $19.

Read More

The airline said it was operating on a full schedule, adding that it had available seats on flights out of Maui, but was concentrating its resources on “transporting essential personnel and first responders," a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson told CNBC. The airline cautioned about the potential disruption of other routes “as we work to support essential travel needs for Maui.”

In an emailed response to The Messenger, an American Airlines spokesperson said that the airline is supporting evacuation efforts by adding additional flights out of Maui, upgrading its aircrafts to provide more seats and waiving bag fees for the first two checked backs.

A Boeing 737-A23 operated by American Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City.
Airlines stepped up after devastating wildfires claimed the lives of at least 55 on the island of MauiBruce Bennett/Getty Images

The spokesperson added that the airline is waiving its change fees and providing full refunds for individuals with flights to and from Maui.

Southwest said it was increasing its flights to Hawaii from the U.S. mainland and within the islands. The airline also said it was canceling all flights arriving to Maui, in order to use the empty planes to transport passengers back. The airline is offering interisland airfares for as low as $19 per trip, in an effort to aid with the transportation of people and pets.

Meanwhile, United Airlines announced the cancellation of incoming flights to Kahului Airport on Thursday, opting instead to operate empty flights for the purpose of evacuating passengers from Maui. 

Alaska Airlines introduced a "rescue flight" for Thursday, upping their total departures from Maui to nine. It said it was considering the possibility of further rescue flights, which included water, and non-perishable goods such as pillows, blankets, diapers and other items, according to the company’s statement.

A Delta spokesperson said the airline has been able to safely continue operations out of Maui to help get folks out of the impacted region, as well as "operating extra flights out of Maui to Honolulu and onwards to Seattle and Los Angeles." The airline has additionally instituted fare caps and a customer waiver to “provide maximum flexibility to make any necessary changes to their travels without charge.”

“Alongside operational efforts, Delta is sending supplies to aid our employees and customers on the ground while evaluating how we can best further these efforts,” Delta’s spokesperson said. “Our Operations and Customer Center continue to closely monitor the situation and remain in touch with our employees in Maui as the safety of both our people and customers is our top priority.” 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.