Airline Wi-Fi Is Having a Rough Summer

As airlines endure operational headaches with summer storms, several of their Wi-Fi providers aren’t faring much better in the vacuum of space.

Malfunctions at three geostationary satellite operators in recent months highlight the steep financial and technical risks inherent in space-based communications. These satellites have become vital to airlines, especially in North America, as passengers expect satisfactory Wi-Fi with which to web surf, shop, stream and chuckle over Tik Tok videos in the sky just as they do on the ground.

The largest of the mishaps involves an antenna on Viasat’s newest and highest throughput GEO satellite, ViaSat-3, which SpaceX launched April 30 after a three-year delay. The satellite — the first of a planned trio to provide global coverage — now sits 22,000 miles from Earth, its operational fate not yet determined. The first satellite, dubbed F1, was designed to serve primarily North American mobility customers in aviation and maritime.

Viasat said last month that it had encountered “an unexpected event” during deployment of ViaSat-3’s enormous reflector antenna, for which size was a key factor in increasing the satellite’s overall capacity. ViaSat-3 can relay 1 terabit per second, among the fastest data capacity deployed to date.

Viasat said Wednesday that it's working with the antenna supplier to assess the equipment, and to make corrective changes on the antenna planned for its second satellite in the constellation. The company has sent testing data with ViaSat-3 and is assessing if the satellite may work, and how well, with the problematic antenna.

“We don’t want to put out any assessment or statement of what we think the capacity will or won't be, including down to zero, without having more facts,” Viasat’s chairman and chief executive officer, Mark Dankberg, said Wednesday on a call with analysts. The company plans to offer additional details and its response plans in about three months.

The anomaly doesn't affect any existing customers or users, Viasat said in its quarterly shareholder letter. The company has 13 Ka-band satellites, the type used in its mobility business, in orbit and eight planned for launch by the end of 2025 to help keep pace with growth.

“We also expect to gain additional bandwidth from the existing in-orbit fleet via ground network optimizations,” Viasat said. “We can handle the backlog, at least for some period of time,” Dankberg said. “Not all of it depends on this particular satellite.”

The new satellite was part of Delta Air Lines’ plans to expand free customer Wi-Fi across its entire fleet by the end of 2024 for members of its loyalty program. The service has been rolled out across much of Delta’s domestic fleet, with regional jets and widebody aircraft on international routes getting access next year.

“We’re committed long-term and [Viasat] will get through this,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said July 13. “We see no meaningful impact to where we stand currently with our domestic capacity, and we’re working closely with them to make sure the domestic performance maintains what we’ve been seeing, which has been great.” Bastian speculated that the ViaSat-3 problem could delay Wi-Fi on some international routes “but it’s too early to tell.”

Two other U.S. airlines with Viasat’s service, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways, did not respond to messages seeking comment.

In a separate incident, in April, Inmarsat’s I-4 F1 GEO satellite lost power from one of its solar arrays. Inmarsat recovered control of the satellite two days later. The satellite, which was launched in November 2005, serves the Asia-Pacific region and has been a component of inflight Wi-Fi service and navigational communications for trans-Pacific air traffic.

The partial power loss on the aged satellite has left some some of Emirates’ Airbus A380s without Wi-Fi service. An Emirates spokesperson said Thursday that the carrier has “successfully integrated new software on most of the impacted aircraft, which has resolved the issue. We are diligently working on restoring connectivity on the remaining aircraft in the coming days.” The Inmarsat satellite issue also affects some All Nippon Airways aircraft, according to the Paddle Your Own Kanoo aviation blog.

An Inmarsat spokesman, Richard Jones, said the company doesn’t comment on individual customers. “While most services have been restored, some users are still experiencing service impacts,” he said. Inmarsat is migrating customers to its newer I-6 F1 satellite, launched in late 2021. Its first commercial services migrated to the satellite in June, with all remaining services swapped over by year’s end.

Viasat closed its $6 billion acquisition of UK-based Inmarsat in May. Combined, the companies operate a fleet of 19 satellites and account for about one-third of the global inflight connectivity installed base, according to Valour Consultancy.

The third orbital glitch involved a small satellite in geostationary orbit built by Astranis Space Technologies, a San Francisco startup working to bring lower-cost broadband connectivity to underserved areas. The company’s microGEO satellites are about the size of a large washing machine and designed to offer connectivity at a fraction of the cost of traditional GEO satellites.

Astranis launched its first satellite, Arcturus, on the same SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch as ViaSat-3. In July, both of the craft’s solar arrays suffered a malfunction that was traced to motor drives used to orient the array toward the sun to generate full power. The drive problem has left Arcturus without the power necessary to operate at full capacity for an Alaska-based telecom.

Changes required for Astranis satellites now in production will also mean a launch delay for two satellites acquired by Anuvu, which provides inflight connectivity for Southwest Airlines, as does Viasat. A SpaceX launch for those satellites will be delayed until late this year or early 2024, said Mike Pigott, Anuvu’s executive vice president of connectivity.

“There are no impacts for Southwest or other customers as we already had planned to have overlapping leased capacity available for use in case of delays like this,” Pigott said. Anuvu would acquire more capacity from satellite partners if it were needed for customers, he said.

A Southwest spokeswoman declined to comment.

UPDATE: This story has been updated with comment from Emirates about its Airbus A380 fleet's connectivity.