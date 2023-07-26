Airbus CEO Warns Pratt Engine Issue Could Impact Airplane Production Starting Next Year

A fresh problem with Pratt & Whitney engines might impact how many airplanes Airbus produces starting next year amid the required inspection of some 1,200 existing engines, the plane manufacturers' CEO said Wednesday.

The issue was traced to “a rare condition in powder metal” that was used to make parts of the PW1100G-JM engine, Pratt said this week.

RTX, the former Raytheon Technologies, said Tuesday that the PW1100G-JM engines will need to be removed from Airbus A320neo family aircraft for inspection over the next year, including 200 by mid-September.

“There might be indirect impact linked to the additional burden this will put on Pratt to do all what they have to do,” Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said Wednesday evening on a call with analysts to discuss the aircraft maker’s half-year financial results. “I want to be prudent for beyond 2023 but yes, we have clarity for this year. I would presume some indirect impact” later.

The engines needing inspection were manufactured between late 2015 and the third quarter of 2021, Faury said. Airbus A320neo customers can select either the Pratt engine or rival Leap-1A from CFM International, a joint venture of GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

The issue disclosed this week is just the latest setback for Pratt's Geared Turbofan (GTF) model, which entered service on the A320 family in 2016. Pratt & Whitney has faced litigation from customers related to the engine's performance. In April, Indian carrier Go First sued the company alleging that numerous GTF performance issues had led to its bankruptcy.

RTX and Pratt & Whitney’s former parent, United Technologies, merged in 2020. U.S. customers for the Pratt engines include Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines and Frontier.

A Delta spokesman told The Messenger the airline expects no operational effects for its fleet of 35 A321neo aircraft “at this time.”

Also Wednesday, Airbus said it had delivered 316 commercial aircraft in the first six months of the year, and targets 720 for 2023 and an adjusted profit of 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion). The company is progressing toward a rate of 75 A320 family aircraft – its top seller – in 2026.

Airbus archrival Boeing is also seeking to raise output of its single-aisle 737 Max lineup to 38 per month and then 50 per month in 2025 or the following year. Boeing on Wednesday reported deliveries of 136 aircraft in the second quarter, and 266 so far in 2023. Overall, Boeing says it’s targeting as many as 530 aircraft deliveries this year, amid a 4,800-plane backlog.