Airbnb Listings Thin Out as New York City Crackdown Looms - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Airbnb Listings Thin Out as New York City Crackdown Looms

The booking platform has called the new rules 'a de facto ban on short-term rentals'

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
As of December 2022, there were more than 40,000 active listings on Airbnb in New York City.Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

Airbnb is bracing for trouble as New York City prepares to begin enforcing new rules on short term rentals on Sept. 5.

Once dotted with scores of pricey rentals, Airbnb’s map of Manhattan is sparsely populated with just a handful of listings for the month of September as hosts rush to take down listings as the city’s crackdown looms, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The new rules, which took effect in March and require short-term rental hosts to register with the city, are “a de facto ban on short-term rentals,” Airbnb claims. Booking platforms, including Airbnb, Vrbo and Booking.com, as well as the hosts themselves, will face penalties over unregistered listings, the city said. 

“These restrictions are punitive and burdensome,” Airbnb wrote in a June email to its hosts in the city, citing one particular rule which prohibits hosts to have internal locks on bedroom doors. “Many of you have also expressed frustration with the complicated registration system which makes it nearly impossible for Hosts to register with and be approved by the City,” it added.

As of December 2022, there were more than 40,000 active listings on Airbnb for New York City. 

Airbnb and three New York City-based hosts filed separate lawsuits against the city in the Supreme Court of the State of New York on June 1 challenging the new rules. Airbnb argued in its filing that the law will drastically reduce the number of listings in the city and that the information the city requires from hosts violates their Fourth Amendment rights.

A New York judge struck down the lawsuits on Aug. 9, saying the new rules are “entirely rational.”

Read More

Other cities, including Dallas, Philadelphia and New Orleans also have passed legislation on short-term rentals, the Journal reported.

This isn't the first time the booking platform has legally challenged perceived municipal overreach. In 2016, Airbnb filed a lawsuit against the city over its ban on advertising short term rentals (the case was settled that year) and again in New York federal court in 2018 when these latest rules were first proposed. That case was settled in 2020.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.