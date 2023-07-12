After the Pandemic Inflated Credit Scores, Borrowers Begin to Fall Behind Again

Among the many unexpected consequences of the pandemic was an increase in the typical American’s credit score, a byproduct of temporary government aid programs and fewer options for spending. But now, it seems, reality is starting to set in.

The national median credit score jumped from 661 in 2019 to 676 last year — the highest since at least 2009, according to TransUnion, one of the three major credit bureaus. This year, it’s only dipped slightly, to 674, but some borrowers are starting to fall behind on their payments as often as they used to, undermining their newly minted better scores.

Borrowers who migrated to higher credit scores during the pandemic “were more likely to fall back into some of the credit behaviors that they had displayed previously,” TransUnion said in a study released Wednesday.

For example, the delinquency rates for people who got credit cards or personal loans in the third quarter of 2021 more recently resembled the pre-pandemic behavior of consumers with credit scores 25 points lower, according to TransUnion. For borrowers with auto loans, it was 10 points.

During the pandemic, the government doled out subsidies and stimulus checks and let some people skip loan payments to cushion the blow of the economic shock and a massive loss of jobs. Lockdowns, social distancing and supply chain problems limited spending and traveling too, leaving many Americans flush with cash. But that padding began to wear thin as inflation reached a four-decade high last year, straining household budgets and prompting more people to borrow to cover everyday purchases.

“Demand was especially strong for credit cards and personal loans, products that provide immediate liquidity to consumers,” TransUnion said in its study. The number of credit cards started in 2022 was 59% higher than in 2020, while the number of personal loans rose 54%, Transunion said.

Now, as lenders tighten their credit standards amid a looming threat of recession, the disconnect with credit scores may make it even harder for people to borrow, given TransUnion’s advice to lenders to watch for borrowers who “may perform more in line with their prior score levels.”

For people with student loans, the pressure may worsen when payments, suspended for over three years during the pandemic, resume in October.

The U.S. economy hasn’t slowed down as much as many economists expected following 10 increases to the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate, but there are some signs of cracks, including a rise in loan delinquencies.

In the first quarter, late payments on bank loans to consumers, including credit cards and auto loans, reached the highest level since the pandemic first hit, according to Federal Reserve data.