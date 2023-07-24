Adidas Nets $565 Million on Unsold Yeezy Shoes After Breakup With Rapper Kanye West

A sale on a massive stock of unsold Yeezy shoes yielded four million orders worth roughly $565 million for shoe company Adidas, beating the company’s most optimistic projections, the Financial Times reported Monday.

Those figures give the company a much-needed boost after its partnership with the rapper Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — collapsed following a tirade of anti-semitic comments made by the musician, costing the shoemaker around $440 million in unsold inventory, the FT reported, citing sources inside the company.

In May, Adidas said it would sell the unsold shoes and donate some of the proceeds to organizations that fight racism and anti-semitism, according to the FT, which added that discussions about which organizations will benefit from the company’s largesse are ongoing.

At an annual shareholder meeting in May, Adidas CEO BJorn Gulden said the shoemaker decided not to destroy unsold merchandise, according to NPR.

"What we are trying to do now over time is to sell parts of this inventory and donate money to the organizations that are helping us and that were also hurt by Kanye's statements," he said.

Adidas had forecast a loss for this year, assuming it would lose money on the failed partnership. It’s not yet clear how the shoe sales will impact its bottom line. The company’s next earnings report is on Aug. 3.

The shoemaker severed ties with Ye in October after he made a series of anti-semitic comments in public appearances and on social media. tThe entertainment industry disavowed him following his comments and corporations dropped partnerships.

Prior to his anti-semetic tirades, Ye was one of the most popular and successful hip-hop artists in the world.