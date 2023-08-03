Hollywood Strikes Have Saved Warner Bros. Discovery $100 Million So Far - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Hollywood Strikes Have Saved Warner Bros. Discovery $100 Million So Far

Meantime, CEO David Zaslav made $39 million in 2022

Published |Updated
Al Lewis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild walk a picket line outside of Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery in New York City on Aug. 2. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Striking writers and actors saved Warner Bros. Discovery more than $100 million in the second quarter, the entertainment conglomerate said Thursday.

The Writers Guild of America has been striking since May 2, after failing to reach a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers before a May 1 deadline. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists followed on July 14, also being unable to negotiate a contract.

While writers and actors are foregoing pay as they struggle to negotiate a fair contract, the entertainment giant is saving money.

On the company's second-quarter earnings call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels noted, "modest cash savings from the impact of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which we estimate were in the low $100 million range during the quarter."

Read More

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav didn't gloat about the savings on the call, emphasizing the vital contributions actors and writers make. Strikers want higher pay, better working conditions, and continued royalties as streaming and artificial intelligence technology transforms their industry.

"We’re hopeful that all sides will get back to the negotiating room soon and that these strikes get resolved in a way that the writers and actors feel they are fairly compensated and their efforts and contributions are fully valued," he said.

The company's revenues and earnings for the second quarter fell below analysts expectations, and its stock dipped more than 1% following their release.

It reported a net loss of $1.24 billion, an improvement from a net loss of $3.42 billion, during the same quarter last year earlier. Revenue rose 5% year-over-year to $10.36 billion from $9.83 billion during the same time last year, but they fell short of analyst expectations.

A decline in its streaming business also disappointed. Global direct-to-consumer streaming subscribers totaled 95.8 million at the end of the second quarter, a decrease of nearly 2 million from the end of the first quarter.

Despite bumps in the company's financials and the travails of the writers and actors, company executives continue to do quite well.

Zaslav's compensation as CEO topped $39 million in 2022, according to an SEC filing. That's down from 2021 when Zaslav took home nearly $246.6 million, but most of his compensation came as part of a stock-option grant worth $203 million.

Filings showed other top executives enjoyed pay increases in 2022.

Wiedenfels took home $13.5 million in 2022 versus $11.3 million in 2021. Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer Bruce Campbell made $13.7 million versus $12.6 million in 2021. And CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games JB Perrette was paid $14.1 million versus $13.4 million in 2021.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.