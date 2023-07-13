Activision Blizzard to Exit Nasdaq Index Ahead of Microsoft Deal Deadline

Activision Blizzard will leave the Nasdaq-100 stock market index on Monday, just one day ahead of the deadline for Microsoft’s $69 billion buyout of the video game company, IGN reported.
It will be replaced on the index by software company The Trade Desk, a media buying platform, before the market opens on July 17, Nasdaq announced on Tuesday. The move indicates that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard could be completed ahead of the deal's July 18 deadline.
On Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission appealed a U.S. District Court judge's decision to allow Microsoft to move forward with its acquisition of the video game developer and publisher in its continuing attempt to block the transaction. The FTC's original request for a preliminary injunction to halt the deal was denied on July 11.
Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chair and president, said in a tweet Wednesday that he is “disappointed that the FTC is continuing to pursue a demonstrably weak case,” and added that the company will continue to oppose any further efforts to block the deal.
Activision Blizzard publishes such popular video games as Call of Duty, Diablo and Candy Crush. It is currently a member of the Fortune 500 and Standard & Poor’s 500 indices.
