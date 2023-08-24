Abercrombie & Fitch CEO on Why the Retailer is Now ‘a Lifestyle Brand’ 

Abercrombie & Fitch is finding success as it broadens its horizons, CEO Fran Horowitz said during an interview Thursday with CNBC’s “Squawk on Street.”

“If you think about Abercrombie back in the day, it was really a jeans and t-shirt company, and today, it’s truly a lifestyle brand,” Horowitz said.

Horowitz, who has helmed the company since February 2017, said that even as the retailer continues to target young millennials, it is working to broaden the age range of its customer base.

Based in New Albany, Ohio, Abercrombie has added additional categories to its business, Horowitz noted, such as dresses and casual dress pants, which “is not something that we did in the past,” she said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the 131-year-old retailer posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings of $56.9 million in sales, or $1.12 per share, blowing past Wall Street predictions of 33 cents. Revenue hit $935.3 up from $805.1 million.

Horowitz said the company’s results show that its “playbook is working,” despite supply challenges that have bedeviled retailers over the past year. She added that listening to what consumers want will be "what the winning formula is.”

Abercrombie also raised its outlook and said anticipates a 10% increase in net sales for its fiscal year ending late January from last year's $3.7 billion. Earlier estimates predicted a 2% to 4% growth margin.

The company said it expects its operating margins to increase to between 8% and 9% as the cost of freight and raw material falls. The company's prior forecast was 5% to 6%.

Abercrombie’s stock was trading flat at $51 during early afternoon trading.