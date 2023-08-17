A UAW Strike Could Cost US Economy More Than $5 Billion in Just 10 Days
The contract between the UAW and the Big Three automakers expires on Sept. 14
A potential strike from the United Auto Workers union's 143,000 members against the "Big Three" automakers could cost the U.S. economy more than $5.6 billion after just 10 days, according to a Thursday report from the Anderson Economic Group.
The UAW is currently renegotiating its labor contracts with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, which is set to expire on Sept. 14. The union's president, Shawn Fain, has repeatedly threatened work stoppages against all three automakers if a new contract is not agreed to by then.
The AEG calculated the economic loss of a UAW strike by estimating potential losses to union workers, manufacturers and the broader auto industry, if negotiations are unsuccessful. However, it does not account for several other factors such as UAW strike pay, unemployment benefits or income taxes on wages.
If all three automakers are struck, wage losses would come out to $859 million and manufacturer losses would equal $989 million, the report said.
But, if just one automaker was forced to halt operations, it could still cause plenty of damage. If UAW workers struck against Ford, for example, there could be a total economic loss of nearly $1.5 billion, according to AEG.
- Hollywood Strikes Have Cost California’s Economy $3 Billion and Counting
- The Writers Strike May Cost $3 Billion— And That’s Just in LA County
- The Danger to Biden From a UAW Strike
- How Much Could the Canadian Wildfire Smoke Cost the US? It Could Be Billions
- Wildfires Could Cost At-Risk California Homeowners $760 Billion
- Biden’s Latest Student Loan Reforms May Cost Far More Than Forgiveness
"Consumer and dealer losses are typically somewhat insulated in the event of a very short strike,” AEG Vice President Tyler Theile said in a press release. “However, with current inventories hovering around only 55 days, the industry looks different than it did in during the last UAW strike."
The group warns that these potential strikes could have a greater effect on the economy than the 2019 strike against General Motors, which lasted six weeks and cost the automaker $3.6 billion. If all of UAW's laborers employed by the "Big Three" automakers go on strike, it would nearly triple the 48,000 members that struck GM.
Negotiations between the automakers and the UAW have been more tense than usual this year, with Fain skipping the usual formalities and photo-ops. The union sent the automakers its "Member's Demands" earlier this month, which included a host of "audacious" demands, Fain said on Aug. 2.
“The members come first,” Fain said in a July statement. “I’ll shake hands with the CEOs when they come to the table with a deal that reflects the needs of the workers who make this industry run.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Westworld-Featured Oceanfront Home Sales for $16.25 MillionBusiness
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- Amazon Relaunches Shipping Service That Competes With FedEx and UPSBusiness
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business
- How the Weight Loss Drug Frenzy in the US Keeps Interest Rates Low in DenmarkBusiness
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- Over 100,000 Toddler Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Falling OverBusiness
- WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Keep New York Stock Exchange ListingBusiness
- Zipadee Kids Recalls Children’s Bed Frames Due To Strangulation HazardsBusiness
- ‘The Nun’ Actress Bonnie Aarons Sues Warner Bros. for Allegedly Withholding Her Share of Merchandising RevenueEntertainment
- Soho House Partners With Michael Milken to Open New Members-Only Club in DCBusiness
- Cryptocurrencies See More Than $1 Billion Evaporate in 24 HoursBusiness