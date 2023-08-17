A UAW Strike Could Cost US Economy More Than $5 Billion in Just 10 Days

A potential strike from the United Auto Workers union's 143,000 members against the "Big Three" automakers could cost the U.S. economy more than $5.6 billion after just 10 days, according to a Thursday report from the Anderson Economic Group.

The UAW is currently renegotiating its labor contracts with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, which is set to expire on Sept. 14. The union's president, Shawn Fain, has repeatedly threatened work stoppages against all three automakers if a new contract is not agreed to by then.

The AEG calculated the economic loss of a UAW strike by estimating potential losses to union workers, manufacturers and the broader auto industry, if negotiations are unsuccessful. However, it does not account for several other factors such as UAW strike pay, unemployment benefits or income taxes on wages.

The UAW-automaker talks are under way and the stakes may have never been higher for both sides. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

If all three automakers are struck, wage losses would come out to $859 million and manufacturer losses would equal $989 million, the report said.

Source: Anderson Economic Group

But, if just one automaker was forced to halt operations, it could still cause plenty of damage. If UAW workers struck against Ford, for example, there could be a total economic loss of nearly $1.5 billion, according to AEG.

"Consumer and dealer losses are typically somewhat insulated in the event of a very short strike,” AEG Vice President Tyler Theile said in a press release. “However, with current inventories hovering around only 55 days, the industry looks different than it did in during the last UAW strike."

The group warns that these potential strikes could have a greater effect on the economy than the 2019 strike against General Motors, which lasted six weeks and cost the automaker $3.6 billion. If all of UAW's laborers employed by the "Big Three" automakers go on strike, it would nearly triple the 48,000 members that struck GM.

Negotiations between the automakers and the UAW have been more tense than usual this year, with Fain skipping the usual formalities and photo-ops. The union sent the automakers its "Member's Demands" earlier this month, which included a host of "audacious" demands, Fain said on Aug. 2.

“The members come first,” Fain said in a July statement. “I’ll shake hands with the CEOs when they come to the table with a deal that reflects the needs of the workers who make this industry run.”