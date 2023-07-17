A Third of UK Financial Firm Board Members Hold Positions on Multiple Boards: Report

More than 30 percent of executives at financial services firms in the United Kingdom hold at least four board positions across various private and public organizations, according to data collected by consulting firm Ernst & Young.

The consulting firm found that 82% of investors worry whether board members can effectively do their jobs if they hold three or such posts. The data, collected in June, includes interviews with fund managers and a sentiment poll with 300 European investors in financial firms.

EY’s findings also show a need to improve gender diversity. As of June, the firm's found that of the 19 U.K. companies the survey covered, only 21% have female representation. The figure rises to 29% for U.K. banks, according to the U.K.-based firm's data.

EY, a U.K.-based consulting firm found that of the 19 boardrooms it surveyed, there is only 21% of female representation. In order to comply with FCA guidelines, firms must have at least 40% female representation. Maskot/Getty Images

Companies must have at least 40% female representation in order to comply with the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority's directive on diversity, the requirement for stock-listed companies, a directive first approved in April 2022. It is set to be implemented by July 2026. A board that fails to meet that threshold in that timeframe could be nullified.

Tara Cemlyn-Jones, chief executive of 25x25, a London, England-based nonprofit that aims to enhance female representation in senior executive roles, told the Financial Times that having the same person sit on multiple boards is sub-optimal.

Of the 208 board directors EY at the 19 firms surveyed, 89 were women while 119 were men.

“When you’re attempting to create more diversity of skills, having the same person appearing multiple times and being brought on to different board works against that,” Cemlyn-Jones said.

The number of directors with multiple board positions varied across different sectors, EY found. About sixty-five percent of board directors in British banking sectors held two or more positions, followed by 40% at insurance firms and 39% at asset management firms.

Anna Anthony, a managing partner at EY, said while there are valid reasons for members to hold more than one position, “a careful balance must of course be struck.” That, she added, can be particularly challenging, “when the pool of board-level candidates is small.”