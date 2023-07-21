A Tesla Reality Check: Stock’s Downward Spiral Shows No Signs of Slowing 

Tesla stock has dropped by over $30 since the automaker held its second quarter earnings call on Wednesday, with no signs of stopping. Several analysts called the stock overvalued and overpriced, largely due to Tesla's profit challenges.

"I still think Tesla is egregiously overvalued right now," Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said on Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. Irwin gave Tesla a price target of $85, a 71% downward spike from Tesla's $298 valuation before the meeting.

Although Tesla performed above expectations on revenue and earnings per share, margins came in below expectations, and production is expected to slow next quarter.

The company's second quarter gross margins came in at 18.2%, below the expected 18.8%. Tesla's operating margin also fell to 9.6%, nearly 5% below where it was in the second quarter of 2022, according to the earnings report. During the call, CEO Elon Musk said that the short-term variances in gross margin and profitability are "minor" relative to the long-term, later adding that "it does make sense to sacrifice margins in favor of making more vehicles."

But, while Tesla set a new record for deliveries in the second quarter, the company expects to decrease production next quarter due to factory upgrades. Tesla built over 479,000 electric vehicles for the quarter, and shipped more than 466,000, and continues to aim to deliver 1.8 million EV deliveries in 2023, Musk said.

The company produced over 440,000 vehicles and delivered more than 422,000 during the first quarter, according to a release from Tesla.

Analyst concerns were exacerbated by recent price cuts to Tesla's flagship models. The price of Tesla's Model X and Y vehicles were slashed by 21% and 29% from January through April 18, respectively. During the call, Musk was unable to rule out whether or not there would be additional price cuts in the future, adding that it depended on if interest rates were raised.

New Constructs CEO David Trainer called Tesla "one of the most overvalued stocks in the market," in a note to investors, according to MarketWatch.

"Tesla's multiple price cuts in 2023, along with its lackluster production levels through the first half of 2023, raise questions about just how much demand there is for Tesla vehicles, especially amid competition from rivals Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and virtually every other automaker," Trainer said.

A number of other challenges for Tesla also turn off investors. Musk said the company is spending "well over $1 billion on Dojo," a supercomputer designed to handle massive amounts of data. The Dojo computer and its chips will be designed by Tesla and used to teach its full self-driving vehicles using AI machine-learning, replacing its existing supercomputer designed Nvidia.

The billionaire magnate lost a significant chunk of his net worth Thursday. Chesnot/Getty Images

Tesla was boosted by some good news, including the adoption of is charging technology by many of its EV competitors, and strong revenue. Additionally, the Cybertruck, Tesla's first pickup, had its first model finally produced last Saturday, after a four-year delay. While Musk said that demand is immense, high-volume production won't begin until next year.

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi gave Tesla a price target of $150, citing that neither AI nor charging expansion are "financially material for Tesla," according to Forbes.

Tesla's stock is expected to drop over the next 12 months, according to a forecast from Wall Street analysts Alpha Spread. Other analysts, including Irwin and Trainer, point to other automakers as better investments.

"We're very bearish on Tesla," Irwin said. "We think people are much better off looking at many of the other names either in conventional auto manufacturers or some of the emerging players as opportunities for investment."

Tesla is also facing pushback from regulators. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, requested fresh data on Tesla’s Autopilot system earlier this month to aid its investigation into the system. The authority has been investigating Tesla's self-driving features for almost two years, after over a dozen recorded accidents where Tesla cars crashed into stationary vehicles.

The company issued a recall for nearly 16,000 of its Model S and X vehicles from model years 2021 to 2023 due to seat belt issues, as originally reported by The Associated Press on Thursday.

But, not all analysts are bearish.

"Tesla delivered its June quarter results where the company saw beats on the top and bottom lines following multiple rounds of aggressive price cuts which has put Tesla in a position of strength after building its EV castle and now is set to further monetize its success," Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives said.

"Overall this was a goldilocks 2Q print by Musk & Co. given all the noise surrounding the story heading into this quarter."

Musk lost more than $17 billion yesterday after shares tanked, although he remains the richest person on the planet, valued at $240 billion.