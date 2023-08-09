A Spate of Severe US Storms Leads to Steep Insurance Losses

Severe U.S. thunderstorms were the main driver of global insured losses from natural catastrophes in the first half of 2023, well above the 10-year average, according to a mid-year report by insurance provider Swiss Re.

Storms that included thunder, lightning, heavy rain, hail, strong winds and sudden temperature changes accounted for nearly 70% of all global insured natural catastrophe losses in the first half of 2023, the report said.

U.S. storms alone racked up nearly worldwide insured losses of $35 billion in the first half of this year.

Martin Bertogg, head of catastrophe perils at Swiss Re, said the higher-than-average losses from thunderstorms, which are considered a secondary peril, reaffirm that the recent rise in insured losses are driven by a warming climate and the rapid growth of urban centers.

In the U.S., 10 severe thunderstorm events caused losses of at least $1 billion each, with Texas being the most affected state, compared to an annual average of six events during the last 10 years.

Severe storms that swept across much of the eastern U.S. Monday grounded more than 2,800 flights and delayed roughly 9,000, according to FlightAware. At least two people died and thousands of homes across the area were left without power Tuesday morning, Axios reported.

Global insured losses from natural catastrophes totaled $50 billion in the first half of this year, the second highest since 2011, according to the report.

Jérôme Jean Haegeli, Swiss Re's group chief economist, said “it is high time to invest in more climate adaptation” given the staggering figures. “Protective measures need to be taken for insurance products to remain economical for such properties at high risk,” he said in a statement.

In its second quarter earnings report, Swiss Re reported a whopping $634 million in natural catastrophe losses in the first half of 2023, owing to earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, as well as damage from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand. Both weather events took place in February.