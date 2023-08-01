A Sign of Relief for House Hunters Facing Slim Pickings - The Messenger
A Sign of Relief for House Hunters Facing Slim Pickings

New survey results show almost 1 in 4 homeowners are planning to sell — the most in over two years

Kathleen Howley
Homeowners who want to move cited growing families and the desire for upgrades.Tony Anderson/Getty Images

If you’re one of the many house hunters frustrated by how little there is on the market these days, there’s some encouraging news: Almost a quarter of homeowners — more than we’ve seen in at least two years — are planning to sell (or already selling) their homes in the next three years, according to a new survey by Zillow.

In the second quarter, 23% of homeowners said they were considering listing their property or already had it on the market, up from 19% in the first quarter and 15% in the second quarter of 2022, the real estate website said Monday. Until now, that percentage hadn’t gone above 19% in any quarter since at least 2021.

A shortage of properties for sale has kept home prices high even with mortgage rates twice what they were a year and a half ago. Households with a 30-year fixed mortgage rate above 5% were nearly twice as likely to be in that 23%, underscoring that anyone who secured a 3% rate during the pandemic buying craze is understandably reluctant to give that up by moving.

Among those selling or planning to sell, 66% said they would like to upgrade to a home with better features, and 45% said a growing family was driving the decision. Four in 10 said their time frame was within the next year.

There were 1.08 million properties for sale at the end of June, just a third to a half of what was more typical in a given month prior to the pandemic and the least for any June in data that goes back to 1999, according to the National Association of Realtors. Home sales have languished because of it, dropping to an annualized 4.16 million in June, from well over 6 million during much of the pandemic.

