Olive Garden Customer Says He Threw Up After Almost Swallowing Rat’s Foot in Soup

Michigan resident Thomas Howie is suing casual dining chain Olive Garden for more than $25,000 after he allegedly found a rat's foot in his bowl of minestrone soup, The Detroit News reported Tuesday.

According to a lawsuit filed in Michigan's Macomb County Circuit Court, Howie, 54, said he was having dinner with two friends on March 11 at an Olive Garden restaurant in Madison Heights, north of Detroit, when he almost swallowed what he claims were the severed claws of a dead rat's foot.

Howie said that when he was diving into the soup, which typically contains carrots, onions, celery and meat, he felt a “stab” in his cheek and spat out the contents.

The food that Howie ejected into the napkin looked to be the remains of a rat’s foot, accompanied with its fur and claws.

“My stomach just heaved,” Howie told the newspaper in a statement from his attorney, Daniel Gwinn. “I threw up right in the restaurant. I was mortified.”

The incident led to days of nausea, vomiting and anxiety, the complaint said.

Orlando, Florida-based Olive Garden questioned the validity of Howie’s complaint.

“We have no reason to believe there is any validity to this claim," an Olive Garden representative told The Detroit News.

Howie was taken to an urgent care facility, where he was prescribed antibiotics and given a tetanus shot.

According to the lawsuit, Howie is seeking thousands of dollars in compensation for “tangible and intangible harm,” including for mental suffering and emotional turmoil that led to depression and "food-related paranoia."

Howie filed a police report with Warren County Police Department. He brought the rat’s foot as evidence.