A New US Airline Focused on Asia Takes Flight — for Las Vegas

The pandemic forced a major network revamp for Northern Pacific Airways: It will start with a single weekly flight

Published
Justin Bachman
A Northern Pacific Airways Boeing 757-200: The carrier begins commercial flights on July 14. Northern Pacific Airways

Californians are getting a new option for Sin City getaways.

After announcing plans to connect Asia and the U.S. — with Anchorage as a hub — Northern Pacific Airways begins commercial flights on Friday between two slightly less exotic destinations: Ontario, Calif., and Las Vegas. 

The airline’s original business model, carrying price-sensitive leisure travelers between the Lower 48 and Japan and Korea, was massively disrupted by the global pandemic and the subsequent closure of Russian airspace due to that country's invasion of Ukraine. 

While Asia has reopened to visitors, the airspace problem is thornier because of longer routes to avoid Russia and the need for special certification, called extended range operations (ETOPS), to fly over the Pacific farther from diversion points.

Northern Pacific will commence with a single round-trip weekly on a Boeing 757, heading to Vegas on Friday afternoon and back on Sundays. Fares currently range from $69 for a “basic” ticket to $179 in the premium cabin. Southwest and Frontier also offer nonstops between the cities.

Anchorage-based Northern Pacific hopes to begin Asia service in the second quarter of 2024, CEO Rob McKinney told The Messenger. Northern Pacific’s network won’t include Anchorage “until we solve the entire trans-Pacific piece,” he said, since domestic flights involving Alaska would be seasonal and would overlap the abundant summer capacity available from four of the largest U.S. carriers.

The airline also faces challenges given the number of competing nonstop flights to Asia and the need to make Anchorage a desirable stopover point year-round.

Beyond the weekly scheduled service, Northern Pacific will operate charter flights across North America. Those flights will comprise 80%-90% of the business, McKinney said. Northern Pacific is also seeking regulatory approval to offer flights to Canada and Mexico “to open up our options,” he said.

The airline has acquired four former American Airlines 757-200s, with two ready for service. The company has raised about $15 million and is seeking additional capital. McKinney declined to reveal how much the company, which is owned by Ravn Alaska, has invested to date.

Ravn Chairman Josh Jones, a programmer and Los Angeles cryptocurrency investor, has contributed most of the funding. Jones also led the investment group that acquired Ravn in 2020 during its bankruptcy. Ravn, founded in 1948 as a helicopter service, shut down all operations in early 2020 but re-emerged in July that year after the Jones group purchased it.

