Try Using ‘Girl Math’ to Justify That Spending Spree

Strapped for cash, some consumers are adopting an innovative method to rationalize their splurges — "Girl Math."

The term "Girl Math"’was initially coined as a snarky reference to how women are thought to handle their finances, which involves analyzing an item’s cost based on how frequently it is used rather than its price. The approach is helping consumers validate their purchases and revamp their spending style. It also has TikTok buzzing.

Girl Math gained recognition after New Zealand's popular podcast trio Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley, who host a daily podcast on radio station FVHZM, broke down why costly items like hair extensions for a bride’s wedding could be worth a few extra dollars in the long run. The clip has since amassed 1.6 million views on the video-sharing app.

For example, if you buy a pricey handbag but use it every day throughout the year, the cost-per-wear could drop to just a few dollars each time you carry it.

Girl math isn’t just a way to validate expensive purchases. The logic behind its argument posits that not only do you save money, it's essentially akin to finding extra cash in your pocket that you can use for another purchase.

There is, however, a psychological rationale involved, according to a recent study from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business faculty members Christopher Bechler and Szu-chi Huang.

Their research shows that consumers tend to choose between using cash or credit cards based on how easy it is to justify (or forget) a purchase. In six experiments, the study analyzed more than 118,000 real-world purchases and found that cash is the preferred method of payment when a shopper wants to forget they’ve made a purchase, in part because there’s no electronic or paper trail.

Cash works well for “an indulgent purchase that doesn’t feel super justifiable,” Bechler told CNBC. Credit cards, on the other hand, “aid memory retrieval,” making it harder for an individual to forget they purchased that item, the study found.

If it isn’t girl math, shoppers, have other techniques at their disposal, such as “buy now, pay later” options that can be used to pay for purchases in smaller increments over time. The method mirrors another popular trend known as “little treat” culture, which involves making a number of small splurges instead one big purchase.

Colorado-based psychologist and certified financial planner Brad Klontz told CNBC that girl math has a certain logic to it.

“Sometimes, ‘girl math’ is perfect math,” Klontz said, adding that when you take into account how much and how often you'll actually use an item, it can “calm down the emotional part of the brain and turn on the rational part of your brain.”

Then again, Klontz also argues that girl math may simply be the way to "rationalize financial behaviors that we know we shouldn’t be doing.”