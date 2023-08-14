This AI Job Pays Close to $1 Million a Year
Amazon and dating app Hinge are paying between $300,000 and $400,000 to fill some AI jobs
Netflix is looking for a product manager for its machine-learning platform — and it’s willing to pay the successful candidate almost $1 million a year.
The listing for the first machine-learning product management position at the streaming platform, posted last month, shows an annual salary as high as $900,000. That contrasts sharply with what writers for the company's television shows make.
As artificial technology snowballs and creates new business models, companies across industries are increasingly putting a premium on positions requiring AI expertise.
Match Group, the parent company to online dating site Hinge, is advertising a VP of artificial intelligence position for up to $398,000 a year, job website Lever shows.
- The Hottest Job Skill on a Resume? AI
- Netflix Is Now Hiring an AI Job Position With Max Yearly Salary of $900,000
- AI vs. Hollywood: Are Writers’ Jobs In Danger?
- LinkedIn to Add AI ‘Coach’ to Help Job Seekers With Applications
- Nvidia Flirts with $1 Trillion Market Value Following $270 Million Investment in AI Startup Cohere
- Amber Heard Pays Johnny Depp $1 Million Settlement in Defamation Case
Amazon lists the top salary for a senior manager of applied science and generative AI at $340,300.
Even construction companies are getting in on the scramble for AI experts. The VP of data intelligence position at Procore Technologies, a construction management software company in Carpinteria, California, is offering as much as $334,950 annually, according to a listing on Indeed.
“We’re trying to hire, but it’s a smoking-hot market,” Chris Todd, the chief executive officer of software company UKG, told The Wall Street Journal on Monday. UKG is also looking to recruit a senior-level manager to oversee generative AI.
The shortage of mid- and senior-level practitioners is also driving up salaries. To combat this, some companies are looking to train existing employees to handle AI tasks. At the same time, a significant proportion of people paid to train AI models may be themselves outsourcing that work to AI, a recent study cited in MIT Technology Review found.
"Prompt engineers" are another increasingly attractive role that is paying out — even for people without knowledge of coding or a degree in computer science.
Their job is to feed generative AI text prompts to improve functionality and responses. Prompt engineers can make $335,000 or more.
Netflix has faced a barrage of criticism on social media amid the writers and actors strikes in Hollywood over fair wages, where the median guaranteed pay for writers across film and television is $250,000, according to the Writers Guild of America. Most TV writers make less.
