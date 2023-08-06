6 Takeaways From US Airlines’ Latest Reports

There was ample happy talk over the past several weeks from the Big Three U.S. airlines, but much of the industry is bracing for leaner demand and lower fares for the rest of the year. U.S. airlines concluded their second-quarter financial reports last week, and a number of dominant themes emerged:

Fares Are Off 2022 Peaks

By near-unanimous agreement, the summer of 2022 was an outlier, with a surge of unprecedented travel demand that sent fares soaring.

Those days are over, but much of the investor consternation about slowing unit revenues in the current quarter overlooks the fact that fares are still largely above 2019 levels, despite airlines’ efforts to boost their flying and lower costs (more capacity reduces unit costs).

Industry capacity is estimated to be 6% above the same period of 2019 for the latter half of this year, according to Alaska Airlines.

“What gets me excited is that it looks like fares have sort of permanently reset into a post-Covid environment, for our network anyway,” Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker told analysts on Aug. 4. Executives at Delta Air Lines and United were equally ebullient about future sales, even as most forecast revenue declines for the third quarter.

Still, with the summer drawing to a close soon, many people have finished their immediate travels. Last week, in a promotion to spur travel in August and September, Southwest offered a “buy one roundtrip, get half off a future flight” for trips completed by Sept. 30.

Historically, September is one of the industry’s worst months. Expect additional domestic promotional activity by others if seats aren’t moving, even with fares lower than in the summer.

Europe Is H-O-T This Summer

Europe is apparently the place to be as Americans pour into the Continent en masse, a trend noted by airlines across the industry from global players like Delta and United to ultra low-cost carriers Spirit and Frontier. At least four domestic-focused airlines cited this European demand as a factor in their own weaker guidance for third-quarter results.

Alaska’s chief commercial officer, Andrew Harrison, said traveler demand on the West Coast to Europe has been “filling the equivalent of 18 787s on a daily basis,” based on mileage accrual and redemption data from members of its loyalty program. “We believe pent-up international demand has had the effect of drawing a larger pool from would-be domestic travelers than has historically been the case,” Harrison told analysts.

On the flip side, not everyone is persuaded that jaunts across the pond account for the domestic shortfalls multiple carriers noted. “My view is that we observe something and then try to make up a reason why it exists,” Sun Country’s Bricker said when asked about Europe. “It’s true that the trans-Atlantic yields are much higher than they have been. I think it’s a stretch to say that those folks that are flying trans-Atlantic would have otherwise flown domestic.”

The hassles of flying this summer have likely eroded some sales as potential travelers seek to avoid the pain of widespread delays.

Expect Fewer Flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

With the continued lag of road warriors from large companies, which remains below 2019 levels, carriers including Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue are tweaking their mid-week networks. This will mean fewer flights on the slowest days — Tuesdays and Wednesdays — and less focus on short-haul business routes.

Instead, airlines will deploy seats on days with greater demand (Thursday, Friday, Monday) and stronger markets with a mix of leisure and business demand. At Southwest, for example, that means shifting some of its Columbus flying into Tampa and Phoenix and away from Chicago.

Yet the strategy raises an obvious question: If everyone trims on the two slowest days to bolster peak days, will it have the intended effect?

Summer Storms Are Stressing Everyone

Airlines cut their summer schedules in New York by about 10% to help alleviate staffing shortages among air traffic controllers. It hasn’t been enough.

The Federal Aviation Administration staffing woes, mostly in New York and Florida, coupled with consistent thunderstorms, has bedeviled operations. FAA traffic-management programs are being imposed sooner and last longer than in past summers, according to airlines, which slows recovery.

United Airlines had a week-long weather-related meltdown at its Newark, N.J. hub in late June, which rippled across the airline’s entire domestic network. Ted Christie, the CEO of Spirit Airlines, said the hassles of flying this summer have likely eroded some sales as people seek to avoid the pain of widespread delays.

Aircraft Aren't Flying Enough

Productivity is a critical issue at the moment. Most low-cost airlines aren’t able to fly their planes as much as they did before the pandemic, which is contributing to the cost creep. For the Big Three, regional flying remains below 2019 levels amid the shortage of new pilots for those smaller aircraft.

Cost Are Elevated

Costs remain high on surging compensation for pilots, training expenses, inflation and shortfalls related to delayed aircraft deliveries.

Pilot unions have made substantial gains with new contracts at Delta, United and American. Southwest pilots are in mediation with the airline, posturing for a potential strike.

Flight attendants at American, United and Southwest are also in talks on new contracts, with members of the Southwest union already rejecting a tentative agreement as insufficient.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices dropped in the second quarter relative to 2022 – and remain roughly 20% below a year ago — but supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia have caused prices to rise in recent weeks.