5th Avenue Gem, Once Home to Tommy Hilfiger’s Flagship, Delinquent on $215 Million Loan (Exclusive)

A major location along the Fifth Avenue retail corridor in Manhattan, once home to Tommy Hilfiger's flagship New York City store, is at risk as its developer has fallen 30 days delinquent on a $215 million loan.

The loan is backed by the building at 681 Fifth Avenue. Since 2019, when luxury retailer Hilfiger shuttered its store, the base of the building has remained empty.

Buildings on Fifth Avenue have historically been a draw for investors since retailers shell out high rents to have a presence on there.

681 Fifth Avenue — like many of the other buildings in the area — is mixed-use, with retail at its base and offices on the upper floors. Tommy Hilfiger occupied 27% of the 82,600-square-foot building, but paid the most for its space. ​​Its annual underwritten rent represented almost 77% of the total annualized base rent at securitization, according to a report by financial analysis platform Trepp.

Metropole Realty Advisors purchased the property for $86 million in 2005, then spent two years and $20 million refurbishing the building, according to The Observer. In 2016, the asset was appraised at $440 million, according to Trepp.

Metropole CEO Robert Siegel did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

The vacancy has likely diminished the building’s value, as well as made it difficult for the owner to pay the loan.

A brochure for the space is available on Metropole’s website. A Trepp analyst made a visit to the property in May, confirming the vacancy.

“The space was vacant and while there are some permits on the windows, it did not appear that there was anything imminently close to filling the space,” the Trepp report said.

Vacancies surged on Fifth Avenue during the pandemic, however, the corridor has managed to reclaim its position as the world’s most expensive retail street, with average rents of $2,000 per square foot, according to research by brokerage Cushman and Wakefield. Though that is above pre-pandemic levels, rents are below historic highs. In 2015, the average rent was $3,500 per square foot.