5 Wild Ideas for a Warming World

As climate-change weather patterns bake and ravage the earth, companies are trying just about anything to reduce their carbon footprints.

They're often motivated by the need to appease customers and investors with green initiatives, or they're after government incentives like the billions now available under the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to accelerate clean

energy technologies, including hydrogen and carbon capture.

Not all of these ideas are going to work out in time to turn the tide on climate change. But here are five ideas that have drawn a lot of investment dollars yet still have a long way to go.

A now-closed carbon capture project in Texas: Last week the DOT announced $1.2 billion in funding for new similar initiatives. Al Lewis

Carbon capture – Big energy companies, including Occidental Petroleum and NRG Energy, have invested heavily in the idea of sequestering carbon from industrial sources and injecting it underground.

Last week, the Department of Energy announced $1.2 billion in funding for "direct air capture" hubs in Texas and Louisiana. These are essentially giant vacuums that suck carbon out of the air so it can be injected underground.

Occidental will run the Texas operation, and the Louisiana project will be managed by Battelle, which will partner with Heirloom and Climeworks, using their direct air capture technology.

A United Nation's report in May called direct air capture technically and economically unproven.

On Tuesday, Occidental announced it is buying -- for $1.1 billion in cash -- a Canadian startup that is developing direct air capture (DAC) technology. Occidental said it has been working with the startup, Carbon Engineering, on carbon removal technology since 2019.

“Occidental and Carbon Engineering can accelerate plans to globally deploy DAC technology at a climate-relevant scale and make DAC the preferred solution for businesses seeking to remove their hard-to-abate emissions," Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub said in a statement.

In July, ExxonMobil agreed to pay $4.9 billion for Plano, Texas-based Denbury, which boasts the largest carbon pipeline network in the U.S. Its network runs 1,300 miles, with much of it traversing Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. Denbury also owns 10 onshore sequestration sites.

Pumping carbon into the ground offsets the carbon that fossil fuels dump into the air, but the process is capital intensive, requiring miles of pipelines and underground reservoirs. The cost of transporting and storing the gas is typically greater than its economic value.

A joint-venture carbon project between NRG Energy Inc and Japan’s JX Nippon failed in 2020. The idea was to gather carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants and use it to boost oil production by injecting the gas into oil wells.

Critics questioned the wisdom of pumping carbon into the ground to get out more oil, which in turn would burn and put more carbon into the air. And the project missed its carbon capture targets. But it received a $190 million grant from the U.S. government before it was shuttered.

Tesla Cybertruck: Lithium, a silvery metal, is a key component of EV batteries. Tenet Energy/Twitter

Lithium from brine – The key ingredient for electric car batteries is mostly found abroad, but ExxonMobil is looking for it in the salty marshlands of Arkansas.

The oil giant recently struck a deal to develop 6,100 acres in Arkansas with Tetra Technologies for lithium production. And earlier this year, it purchased 100,000 acres in Arkansas from Galvanic Energy for lithium extraction from brine.

ExxonMobil is also talking to automakers and battery manufacturers about supplying the silvery white metal, but so far it hasn't produced any lithium. Additionally, extracting lithium from brine has never been accomplished on a commercial scale.

Hydrogen is most commonly produced from natural gas, but now some companies believe they can find it underground. Getty Images

Drilling for hydrogen – It's the most abundant element in the universe, and it could power everything from cars to factories to electricity-generation plants, but capturing hydrogen can be expensive and carbon-emitting.

Typically, the alternative fuel is either drawn from water using electrolysis or extracted it from natural gas, but now some companies believe they can find it underground. Among them is a Denver-based company backed by Bill Gates called Koloma, which is mining for hydrogen in the Midwest and has said it's applying for grants under the Inflation Reduction Act’s production tax credit.

Another Denver-based company, Natural Hydrogen Energy, is looking for hydrogen in Kansas. And an Australian company is drilling in Nebraska.

Meantime, big energy companies, including Shell, BP and Chevron, are joining a consortium created by the U.S. Geological Survey and Colorado School of Mines to study hydrogen from geologic sources, Forbes reports.

A virtually unlimited supply of hydrogen from the earth could be just what the planet needs since burning it only produces heat and water. But finding it in sufficient commercial quantities and piping it to where it can be used are expensive propositions that may take decades to develop. So far, the idea remains in its infancy and has yet to be proven viable at a commercial scale.

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories Director Dr. Kim Budil announces a breakthrough in fusion research in December 2022. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Nuclear fusion – The dream of putting atoms together instead of blasting them apart is coming closer to reality. On Aug. 6, U.S. scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced that they produced more energy out of a fusion reactor than the energy used to make it run. The experiment followed a December 2022 project that yielded a net energy gain for the first time.

Today's nuclear reactors run on fission, which involves breaking atoms apart and generating radioactive waste. Fusion would be a clean and unlimited energy that has long sounded too good to be true.

Nevertheless, big companies are already lining up. Notably, Google and Chevron are invested in a company called TAE Technologies The California startup has raised over $1.2 billion and aspires to have a commercial-scale fusion reactor online by 2030. Chevron has also invested in a Seattle-based startup called Zap Energy.

While richly funded government researchers and some venture-backed startups are increasingly optimistic, it's important to remember that research on nuclear fusion dates back to the 1920s and has only achieved net energy gains in two experiments in the past nine months.

A biomass power plant in Mecca, California: Opponents say biomass has gotten a "free pass" to pollute in the name of alternative energy. George Rose/Getty Images



Biomass – It’s a great way to get rid of garbage and generate electricity at the same time, but it still dumps plenty of carbon into the sky. Biomass involves burning just about anything from wood and municipal waste to manure and sewage. Biomass Magazine counts 159 biomass power plants in the U.S.

The long list of biomass companies are not household names, but big industrial companies such as GE and Siemens are in the business of building biomass plants for the providers.

The biomass industry boasts that its projects reduce landfill waste and generate electricity from waste produced by wood mills, construction sites, agricultural operations and forests that might be burned in the open air anyway. It also reduces dependence on foreign energy sources.

But studies show biomass power plants swap one source of pollution with another and impose health risks to surrounding communities including asthma, heart attacks and a host of other ailments.

In June, more than 50 environmental and justice groups petitioned the California Public Utilities Commission to end what it calls a "nearly two-decades-old free pass” for biomass power plants under the state’s greenhouse gas emission performance standard.

Victoria Bogdan Tejeda, an attorney for one of the petitioning groups, says the state won't meet its aggressive climate goals if biomass pollution goes unchecked.

“It’s long past time to make biomass power plants play by the same rules as other polluting forms of energy in California,” she said.