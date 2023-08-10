‘3-Row’ SUVs, New and Roomier, Gaining Traction

Lexus will serve up what you might call a double-triple when its 2024 models begin rolling into showrooms in the coming weeks, a pair of new, so-called three-row crossovers, the TX and GX.

Once rare, three-row utility vehicles, which offer an additional row of seats beyond front and back seats, are becoming increasingly common these days, whether the back row is offered as an option or a standard feature.

It adds an extra bit of functionality that lets traditional SUVs and more car-like crossovers serve as alternatives to the station wagons and minivans that once ruled American roads.

“Americans aren’t buying sedans, coupes, sports cars and fun cars anymore,” said Tyson Jominy, lead data analyst for J.D. Power. With new car prices surging to recent prices since the start of the COVID pandemic, said Jominy, “We’re buying vehicles that can do everything.”

Utility vehicles, on the whole dominate the sales charts. But, until recently, with the exception of classic, full-size models, such as the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition, most offered just two rows and seating for up to five.

While full-sized models boosted the number as high as eight, there was a trade-off. With hefty, truck-like body-on-frame platforms they sucked down fuel, seldom coming close to 20 mpg. Smaller models now use car-like unibody “architectures” that are lighter and more fuel efficient.

The Lexus TX will offer three options, a turbocharged four-cylinder engine getting a combined 21 miles per gallon, according to the EPA, a hybrid bumping that to 24 mpg, and a plug-in hybrid rated at 31 mpg combined. It also gets 33 miles range in all-electric mode.

With those sorts of numbers, along with room for a large family and plenty of friends, three-row models “have gone mainstream,” said Mark Schirmer, an analyst with Cox Automotive. “Today, everyone’s getting one.”

Lexus

2024 Lexus RX, Source: Toyota

Lexus now offers a trio of three-row models: the full-size LX, the slightly smaller GX, and the all-new midsize TX. The latter introduces a roomier alternative to the luxury brand’s long-popular, two-row RX model. Lexus is counting on it to keep many buyers in the family.

“There were a lot of RX buyers who left us” in recent years because they wanted a similar-sized product with seating for up to eight, Dejuan Ross, the Lexus brand chief, told The Messenger.

According to J.D. Power data, three-row models now account for nearly one in seven vehicles sold in the U.S. A decade ago, that was barely one in 10.

The two most popular offerings, the Ford Explorer and the Toyota Highlander, each generated over 100,000 sales during just the first half of this year – 40% of the midsize three-row segment, according to industry data.

If anything, Power’s market share numbers are a bit misleading. There’s been a large migration from minivans to three-row SUVs during that period. Since 2013, the minivan market share has fallen from 3.2% to 1.5%. Most expats traded in for three-row utility vehicles

And the data cover mostly just dedicated three-row nameplates, like the Tahoe, the Hyundai Palisade and the Lexus GX. There are a growing number of two-row products offering three-row upgrades, such as the Kia Sorrento and Nissan Rogue, which automakers say are rapidly gaining in popularity.

Volkswagen

2024 VW Atlas, Source: Paul Eisenstein

The Volkswagen Atlas is a good example. The three-row package accounts for over 60% of demand compared with the smaller, two-row Atlas Sport – though, together, they delivered a 20% increase in demand going from the first to second quarter of this year. Atlas is now the German brand’s best-selling nameplate, and a major factor in its sales rebound after years of decline, the sales numbers reveal.

Three-row utility vehicles generally do carry a price premium that can run to several thousand dollars. While final figures haven’t been released, the Lexus TX is expected to start somewhere between $50,000 and $55,000. The RX currently carries a base MSRP of $47,800 before delivery fees.

There’s another thing buyers need keep in mind: in common industry parlance, most third rows are “penalty boxes.” They can be difficult to get in and out of, and offer less head, shoulder and legroom.

But some newer models, like the recently updated Kia Telluride, aim to address such concerns with one-touch fold down second-row seats, making it easier access the back row — while adding a bit more space and useful features like USB connectors.

Automakers are betting they can make three-row models even more appealing as part of their switch from gas to battery-electric powertrains.

Kia

2024 Kia EV9 on exhibit at the 2023 New York Auto Show, Source: Paul Eisenstein

The coming model year will bring the introduction of the Kia EV9, the all-electric alternative to the Korean carmaker’s Telluride. Like Kia’s smaller EV6 crossover, the three-row model rides on a skateboard-like platform where batteries and motors were relocated below the load floor. That allowed the product development team to reclaim some space previously needed for an engine compartment. Much of that has been rededicated to the rear bench seats and cargo compartment.

Until now, Tesla was the only automaker to offer a three-row EV, an optional upgrade to its big Model X. But there’ll be plenty more coming over the next several years, including the Kia EV9 and a similar package coming from sibling brand Hyundai. On Wednesday, Cadillac rolled out an all-new, all-electric version of its flagship Escalade, dubbed the Escalade IQ. And there’ll be more to come from brands as diverse as Chevrolet, Ford and Land Rover by the second half of this decade.