3 Big Wall Street ‘Names’ Try to Upend the Deal for a $34 Billion Hedge Fund

Three prominent hedge fund managers–Boaz Weinstein, Bill Ackman and Marc Lasry–have joined forces and wallets to bid for Sculptor Capital Management, topping the price agreed to last month by another investment firm.

The three offered more than $12 a share for Sculptor, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The bid tops the $11.15 a share that Sculptor agreed to last month in a deal with Rithm Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust with myriad financial interests.

Sculptor, a $34 billion hedge fund firm, was formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management and headed by Daniel Och, a noted Goldman Sachs arbitrager who was backed with money from the Ziff Family.

Under the earlier deal, Sculptor CEO James Levin, along with current management, would have remained in place after it was acquired by Rithm, according to the July announcement. It valued the firm at about $639 million.

If they succeed, the new bidders would likely put new management in place, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. The group had previously bid for Sculptor in the run up to the announced deal with Rithm.

The new offer was first reported in The Wall Street Journal.

Ackman of Pershing Square has a long history of activist investing. Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Weinstein, who is reportedly leading the effort, is founder of Saba Capital Management, a credit-focused hedge fund that scored big at the onset of the pandemic with a series of trades utilizing credit default swaps.

Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, runs a London Stock Exchange-listed closed end fund and has a long history of activist investing.

Lasry co-founded Avenue Capital Group, which specializes in distressed securities, with his sister, Sonia Gardner, in 1995.

The new offer does not include investments from any of the managers’ hedge funds.

Sculptor, in a statement dated yesterday from its special committee of independent directors, said: “The bidder has not demonstrated adequate committed funding for any of its bids.”

“Though this latest bid’s headline valuation is higher than the Rithm transaction, this proposal only includes committed financing for less than half of the amount required to consummate the transaction and underestimates the amount that would be necessary by several hundred million dollars,” the statement said.

The committee said it has not determined whether the new bid is superior to the earlier deal.

Spokespersons for Saba, Rithm and Sculptor did not return phone calls or emails from The Messenger seeking comment. Spokespersons for Avenue and Pershing Square declined to comment on the record.