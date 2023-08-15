$24 Million Palm Beach County Mansion For Sale — Ex-Marine Security Guards Included

A 11,506 square foot Florida mansion north of ritzy Boca Raton is on sale for $24.2 million — and the price tag for the Delray Beach estate includes former Marines who work as security guards in the wealthy enclave.
The lakefront mansion, in luxurious Stone Creek Ranch, less than 10 miles north of Boca Raton, includes six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and an Olympic-style saltwater pool. There’s also a David Harper sculpture that “symbolizes the Earth and its ecosystem,” according to the property’s listing.
Other luxury amenities at the 2.6 acre Rosewood Estate include a 10-seat home theater, tennis court, chef’s kitchen with state-of-the art appliances, six-car garage and wellness center with a gym, sauna and massage room. Stone Creek Ranch bills itself as “the ultimate in privacy and privileged lifestyle.”
“It's former military and former police officers who are interviewed and who comprise the security team at this particular community,” the agent managing the listing, Senada Adzem of Douglas Elliman, told the Messenger Tuesday. “Because they want trained, experienced professionals who patrol and monitor the neighborhood.
Adzem added that some of the security team are former Marines and that the perimeter of the community is surveilled by infrared and thermal cameras.
Notable residents of the ultra-exclusive, gated community of 37 mansions include New York Mets owner and hedge fund titan Steve Cohen and healthcare investor Eric Moskow, according to press reports.
- Palm Beach Home Was Just Sold for Six Times Its Last Sale Price: $50 Million
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course Sign
- Westchester Snowbirds Get New Palm Beach Non-Stop Flight for the Winter
- Teenagers Arrested in Connection With Beating of Marines in Orange County
- ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Josh Flagg Purchases $4.5 Million Miami Beach Home
- California Home Depot Security Guard Shoots Suspected Shoplifter
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Peet’s Coffee Owner Gets Candid On Doing Business With RussiaBusiness
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Westworld-Featured Oceanfront Home Sales for $16.25 MillionBusiness
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- Amazon Relaunches Shipping Service That Competes With FedEx and UPSBusiness
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business
- How the Weight Loss Drug Frenzy in the US Keeps Interest Rates Low in DenmarkBusiness
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- Over 100,000 Toddler Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Falling OverBusiness
- WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Keep New York Stock Exchange ListingBusiness
- Zipadee Kids Recalls Children’s Bed Frames Due To Strangulation HazardsBusiness
- ‘The Nun’ Actress Bonnie Aarons Sues Warner Bros. for Allegedly Withholding Her Share of Merchandising RevenueEntertainment