$24 Million Palm Beach County Mansion For Sale — Ex-Marine Security Guards Included - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

$24 Million Palm Beach County Mansion For Sale — Ex-Marine Security Guards Included

The lakefront property includes 24-hour security manned by former military officers

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The estate includes six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and an Olympic-style saltwater pool complete with a David Harper sculpture that “symbolizes the Earth and its ecosystem.”Daniel Petroni/Douglas Elliman

A 11,506 square foot Florida mansion north of ritzy Boca Raton is on sale for $24.2 million — and the price tag for the Delray Beach estate includes former Marines who work as security guards in the wealthy enclave.

The lakefront mansion, in luxurious Stone Creek Ranch, less than 10 miles north of Boca Raton, includes six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and an Olympic-style saltwater pool. There’s also a David Harper sculpture that “symbolizes the Earth and its ecosystem,” according to the property’s listing.

Other luxury amenities at the 2.6 acre Rosewood Estate include a 10-seat home theater, tennis court, chef’s kitchen with state-of-the art appliances, six-car garage and wellness center with a gym, sauna and massage room. Stone Creek Ranch bills itself as “the ultimate in privacy and privileged lifestyle.”

“It's former military and former police officers who are interviewed and who comprise the security team at this particular community,” the agent managing the listing, Senada Adzem of Douglas Elliman, told the Messenger Tuesday. “Because they want trained, experienced professionals who patrol and monitor the neighborhood.

Adzem added that some of the security team are former Marines and that the perimeter of the community is surveilled by infrared and thermal cameras.

Notable residents of the ultra-exclusive, gated community of 37 mansions include New York Mets owner and hedge fund titan Steve Cohen and healthcare investor Eric Moskow, according to press reports.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.