$24 Million Palm Beach County Mansion For Sale — Ex-Marine Security Guards Included

A 11,506 square foot Florida mansion north of ritzy Boca Raton is on sale for $24.2 million — and the price tag for the Delray Beach estate includes former Marines who work as security guards in the wealthy enclave.

The lakefront mansion, in luxurious Stone Creek Ranch, less than 10 miles north of Boca Raton, includes six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and an Olympic-style saltwater pool. There’s also a David Harper sculpture that “symbolizes the Earth and its ecosystem,” according to the property’s listing.

Other luxury amenities at the 2.6 acre Rosewood Estate include a 10-seat home theater, tennis court, chef’s kitchen with state-of-the art appliances, six-car garage and wellness center with a gym, sauna and massage room. Stone Creek Ranch bills itself as “the ultimate in privacy and privileged lifestyle.”

“It's former military and former police officers who are interviewed and who comprise the security team at this particular community,” the agent managing the listing, Senada Adzem of Douglas Elliman, told the Messenger Tuesday. “Because they want trained, experienced professionals who patrol and monitor the neighborhood.

Adzem added that some of the security team are former Marines and that the perimeter of the community is surveilled by infrared and thermal cameras.

Notable residents of the ultra-exclusive, gated community of 37 mansions include New York Mets owner and hedge fund titan Steve Cohen and healthcare investor Eric Moskow, according to press reports.